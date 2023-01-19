Shanthi Gears to acquire land in Sanand

-
ALSO READ
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility completes acquisition of Ford India's Sanand plant
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to acquire Ford India's Sanand Plant
Shanthi Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore
Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 110.13% in the September 2022 quarter
-
In order to meet business requirements from West & North region, SGL is exploring the opportunity for buying plants in Sanand.
In this regard, the Company has entered into an agreement with M/s. Shreeji Metazine LLP on 18 January 2023 for purchasing Land and buildings at Sanand, Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU