Shanthi Gears to acquire land in Sanand

Capital Market 

Shanthi Gears, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India (TII), has been actively exploring the growth opportunities.

In order to meet business requirements from West & North region, SGL is exploring the opportunity for buying plants in Sanand.

In this regard, the Company has entered into an agreement with M/s. Shreeji Metazine LLP on 18 January 2023 for purchasing Land and buildings at Sanand, Gujarat.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:19 IST

