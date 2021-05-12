Alembic slips after Q4 PAT declines 93% to Rs 4 cr

-
Alembic skids 4.96% to Rs 126.35 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 93.4% to Rs 3.64 crore on 151.7% increase in net sales to Rs 28.89 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax dropped 91.7% to Rs 4.59 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 55.63 crore in Q4 March 2020.
The company's consolidated net profit tanked 85.12% to Rs 13.84 crore on a 0.55% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 73.52 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020. Profit before tax tumbled 81.71% to Rs 17.04 crore in FY 2021 from Rs 93.17 crore in FY 2020.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.20 for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Alembic engages in pharmaceuticals, real estate and power assets business.
