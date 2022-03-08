Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 100,000 units/gram. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 100,000 U/g/0.1 %, of Taro Pharmaceuticals U. S.

A. Inc. Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment is indicated for the treatment of cutaneous candidiasis; it has been demonstrated that the nystatin-steroid combination provides greater benefit than the nystatin component alone during the first few days of treatment.

