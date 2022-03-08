Maruti Suzuki India launches Dzire with S-CNG technology

Maruti Suzuki India today announced the launch of Dzire, with S-CNG technology. Powered by advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 1.2L engine, Dzire S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW@6000 rpm and an incredible mileage of 31.12 km/kg, making it India's most fuel-efficient and most powerful CNG sedan.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG range of vehicles are conceptualized, designed and developed at company's world-class Research & Development facility after rigorous testing and are factory-fitted to deliver unmatched safety, performance, durability and high fuel efficiency. Maruti Suzuki Dzire has over 22 lakh delighted customers.

