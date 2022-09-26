Alicon Castalloy secures multi-year order from Jaguar Land Rover

-
-
The order win is a large, multi-million dollar order for deliveries over 5 years and is the highest ever order win from a single customer for a single product in the Company's history. The product will be manufactured at Alicon's facility at Pune, India
