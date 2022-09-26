Alicon Castalloy secures multi-year order from Jaguar Land Rover

JUST IN
Alicon Castalloy (Alicon) has announced that it has been selected by Jaguar Land Rover in the United Kingdom to supply the eAxle Housing, a critical product for their eMobility platform. This component is an integrated eMotor and Transmission Housing.

The order win is a large, multi-million dollar order for deliveries over 5 years and is the highest ever order win from a single customer for a single product in the Company's history. The product will be manufactured at Alicon's facility at Pune, India

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 11:46 IST

