Alicon Castalloy secures multi-year order from Jaguar Land Rover

Alicon Castalloy (Alicon) has announced that it has been selected by Jaguar Land Rover in the United Kingdom to supply the eAxle Housing, a critical product for their eMobility platform. This component is an integrated eMotor and Transmission Housing.

The order win is a large, multi-million dollar order for deliveries over 5 years and is the highest ever order win from a single customer for a single product in the Company's history. The product will be manufactured at Alicon's facility at Pune, India

