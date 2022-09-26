JUST IN
Board of Goblin India approves preferential issue of up to 25 lakh shares

At meeting held on 26 September 2022

The Board of Goblin India at its meeting held on 26 September 2022 has approved allotment of upto 25,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, at an issue price of Rs. 22 per equity share on a preferential basis to non-promoters.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 09:58 IST

