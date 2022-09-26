Hester Biosciences meets demand for Goat Pox vaccine in India

Expects to complete capacity expansion in January 2023

Hester Biosciences announced that the company has been able to meet the complete demand raised on it for the supply of the Goat Pox vaccine in the country. There has been no short supply of the vaccine in any state in India. All supplies have been regularly made without any delay. Hester currently has been supplying the Goat Pox Vaccine via respective state government tenders to immunize cattle against Lumpy Skin disease in the respective states. Hester has also bid for the National Tender for supplying Goat Pox Vaccine for immunizing cattle against Lumpy Skin Disease.

In preparation towards manufacturing additional quantities of the Goat Pox vaccine as well as to ensure the continuance of the manufacturing and the supply of all other vaccines against poultry, sheep, goat and cattle, Hester is undergoing capacity expansion. This capacity expansion would be completed in January 2023.

Further, ICAR-IVRI have jointly developed a Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine. As soon as the technology is made available, Hester will acquire the same and manufacture and commercialize the Lumpy Skin disease Vaccine.

