Samvardhana Motherson Group to acquire mirror business of Ichikoh Industries

SMRP BV is a material and 100% subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems).
The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary conditions precedent and expected to be completed in next 6 (six) to 8 (eight) months.
The completion of this transaction will provide Samvardhana Motherson Group with strong local R&D and manufacturing footprint, further strengthening group's relationship with Japanese OEMs. The transaction further strengthens the Group's presence in China.
