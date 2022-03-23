Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.47%, gains for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 690.7, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% jump in NIFTY and a 14.66% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 690.7, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 17243.15. The Sensex is at 57731.01, down 0.45%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 14.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13513.15, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 691, up 0.37% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% jump in NIFTY and a 14.66% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 26.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

