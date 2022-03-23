Laurus Labs Ltd gains for fifth session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 600.25, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.54% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% gain in NIFTY and a 14.66% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 600.25, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 17243.15. The Sensex is at 57731.01, down 0.45%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 19.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13513.15, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 603.7, up 1.21% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 68.54% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% gain in NIFTY and a 14.66% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 38.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

