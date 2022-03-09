Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3320, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% jump in NIFTY and a 6.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3320, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16285. The Sensex is at 54444.92, up 1.91%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 5.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12844.85, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84361 shares today, compared to the daily average of 55454 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3310, up 0.97% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 21.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% jump in NIFTY and a 6.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 21.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)