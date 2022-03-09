Infosys Ltd up for fifth session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1824.45, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.35% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.07% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1824.45, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 16271.85. The Sensex is at 54407.4, up 1.84%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 3.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35055.55, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1828, up 2.74% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 33.35% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.07% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

