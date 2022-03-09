Sun TV Network Ltd sees good buying

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 462.95, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% jump in NIFTY and a 22.4% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 462.95, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16285. The Sensex is at 54444.92, up 1.91%. Sun TV Network Ltd has slipped around 11.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2042.6, up 3.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460.65, up 4.24% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is down 5.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% jump in NIFTY and a 22.4% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 10.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)