Alkem Labs spurts on commencing operation at Chakan facility

Alkem Laboratories rose 4.94% to Rs 2840 after the drug maker said its board approved the commencement of commercial production/operations at the Chakan manufacturing facility from 9 April 2021.

The company's board has approved the commencement of commercial production/operations at the Chakan manufacturing facility of Enzene Bioscience (subsidiary of the company) in Pune, Maharashtra with effect from 9 April 2021.

Alkem Laboratories is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.06% to Rs 450.96 crore on a 6.24% increase in net sales to Rs 2318.05 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

