Volumes jump at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd counter

Bank of Maharashtra, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, FDC Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2021.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 51.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 65.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78894 shares. The stock increased 16.74% to Rs.404.45. Volumes stood at 66880 shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra clocked volume of 350.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.67% to Rs.23.25. Volumes stood at 35.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 17.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.42% to Rs.140.75. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd clocked volume of 10.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.80% to Rs.309.50. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 40.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.76% to Rs.285.50. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.

