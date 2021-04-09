Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 64.58 points or 1.38% at 4613.13 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Prism Johnson Ltd (down 5%), Meghmani Organics Ltd (down 3.87%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.45%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.37%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel BSL Ltd (down 3.18%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.12%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.08%), Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (down 2.73%), and UPL Ltd (down 2.69%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (up 15.44%), Aarti Surfactants Ltd (up 12.89%), and Fairchem Organics Ltd (up 5.26%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284.64 or 0.57% at 49461.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.95 points or 0.54% at 14793.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97.03 points or 0.45% at 21546.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.25 points or 0.07% at 7062.26.

On BSE,1597 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)