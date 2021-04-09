Asian Hotels (North) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Century Extrusions Ltd, SPML Infra Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2021.
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd tumbled 11.07% to Rs 67.5 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1239 shares in the past one month.
Century Extrusions Ltd crashed 9.11% to Rs 4.89. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82344 shares in the past one month.
SPML Infra Ltd lost 8.49% to Rs 11.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10160 shares in the past one month.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd plummeted 6.72% to Rs 10. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26744 shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd fell 5.48% to Rs 114.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6533 shares in the past one month.
