Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 415.68 points or 2.54% at 15922.32 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.45%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.37%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.23%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.12%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.51%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.24%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.84%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.1%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.93%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284.64 or 0.57% at 49461.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.95 points or 0.54% at 14793.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97.03 points or 0.45% at 21546.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.25 points or 0.07% at 7062.26.

On BSE,1597 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

