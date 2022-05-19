Alkyl Amines slumps after Q4 PAT drop 50% YoY to Rs 46 cr

-
Alkyl Amines Chemical tumbled 6.73% to Rs 2780.90 after the company reported a 49.87% fall in net profit to Rs 46.42 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 92.60 crore posted in Q4 FY21.Revenue from operation stood at Rs 425.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 382.13 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 11.39%.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 64.63 crore in the fourth quarter, down by 48.76% from Rs 126.13 crore in the same period last year. The company reported a 41.55% jump in total expenditure to Rs 364.43 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the company recorded 23.85% decline in net profit to Rs 224.89 crore despite of a 24.18% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,542.80 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022 over the year ended 31 March 2021.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Furthermore, the company has announced that Kirat Patel, has relinquished the position of chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Kanchan Shinde has been appointed as new CFO of the company.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals is in the business of manufacturing and marketing various aliphatic amines, amine derivatives and other speciality chemicals. The company supplies amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical and water treatment industries, among others.
