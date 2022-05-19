Lincoln Pharma tumbles after weak Q4 performance

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals slumped 10.28% to Rs 276.35 after the company reported 12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.02 crore despite a 29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 102.58 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

As compared with Q3 FY22, the company's net profit and revenue have declined by 37% and 14%, respectively.

Total expenses increased by 31% to Rs 87.70 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 16.77 crore, up by 10% from Rs 15.31 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 11% to Rs 69.35 crore on a 11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 472.12 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the FY 2021-22. Mahendra Patel, managing director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said, "Company's expansion plans for Cephalosporin products and foray in EU and Australian markets are also progressing well."

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals hasdeveloped 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio lnantl-Infectlve, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. The company has its strong presence in domestic market with good strength of own field force and also exports to more than 60 countries.

