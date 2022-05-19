Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 788.09 points or 4.07% at 18596.68 at 13:27 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 5.83%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.79%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 4.62%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.6%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.21%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.56%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.27%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.55%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.54%).

At 13:27 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1303.93 or 2.41% at 52904.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 403.85 points or 2.49% at 15836.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 578.87 points or 2.19% at 25825.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 199.27 points or 2.48% at 7839.89.

On BSE,695 shares were trading in green, 2531 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

