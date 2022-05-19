Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 45.83 points or 2.79% at 1597.65 at 13:27 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Route Mobile Ltd (down 9.22%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 5.68%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 5.07%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.98%),HFCL Ltd (down 4.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 3.9%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 3.78%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.54%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.48%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.15%).

At 13:27 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1303.93 or 2.41% at 52904.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 403.85 points or 2.49% at 15836.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 578.87 points or 2.19% at 25825.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 199.27 points or 2.48% at 7839.89.

On BSE,695 shares were trading in green, 2531 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

