Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 1523.08 points or 5% at 28944.59 at 13:27 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (down 6.82%), Coforge Ltd (down 6.8%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 6.66%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 6.27%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 5.82%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 5.8%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 5.68%), Wipro Ltd (down 5.66%), and Mindtree Ltd (down 5.6%).

On the other hand, Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 6.83%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), and C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 1.75%) turned up.

At 13:27 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1303.93 or 2.41% at 52904.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 403.85 points or 2.49% at 15836.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 578.87 points or 2.19% at 25825.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 199.27 points or 2.48% at 7839.89.

On BSE,695 shares were trading in green, 2531 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)