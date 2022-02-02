Alkyl Amines tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 3.59% to Rs 3242.35 after the company's net profit declined 45.70% to Rs 45.88 crore on 16.30% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 376.66 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Profit before tax fell 46.24% to Rs 62.26 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

EBITDA fell 46% year-on-year to Rs 66.6 crore in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 17.7% in Q3 FY22, lower than 21.6% in Q2 FY22 and 38% in Q3 FY21.

Total expenses jumped 52.09% to Rs 318.97 crore with cost of materials consumed soaring 71.12% to Rs 218.54 crore during the period under review.

In the past one year, the stock has soared 57.29% while the benchmark Sensex has added 19.58% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 63.06. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 3384.78. However, it was below its 100-day and 200-day SMA placed at 3515.56 and 3527.44, respectively.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is in the business of manufacturing and marketing various aliphatic amines, amine derivatives and other speciality chemicals.

