Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GRP Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2022.

GRP Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2022.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd crashed 8.90% to Rs 22 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd lost 5.75% to Rs 1273.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2434 shares in the past one month.

Allied Digital Services Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 130.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95425 shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 277.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52688 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 110.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41314 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)