-
ALSO READ
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
FMCG shares gain
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2021 quarter
-
GRP Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2022.
GRP Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2022.
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd crashed 8.90% to Rs 22 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.85 lakh shares in the past one month.
GRP Ltd lost 5.75% to Rs 1273.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2434 shares in the past one month.
Allied Digital Services Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 130.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95425 shares in the past one month.
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 277.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52688 shares in the past one month.
Anand Rayons Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 110.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41314 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU