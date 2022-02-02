AU Small Finance Bank Ltd in demand

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1394.75, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.91% in last one year as compared to a 20.01% jump in NIFTY and a 12.8% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38505.5, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

