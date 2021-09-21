Alkyl Amines slips after promoter trims stake

-
ALSO READ
Alkyl Amines hits record high; rises 36% in five sessions
Rossari Biotech gains on bargain hunting
Rossari Biotech spurts as board approves acquisition of Unitop Chemicals
Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 1.30% to Rs 3722.65 after the company said its promoter and chairman & managing director, Yogesh M. Kothari, sold his 2.01% stake in the firm.
Kothari sold 10,29,628 shares, or 2.01% equity, in Alkyl Amines Chemicals between 18 August 2021 and 17 September 2021 through open market sale.
Following the transaction, Kothari's stake in the company has reduced to 57.75% from 59.76%.
The stock has fallen 10% in seven straight sessions. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4,740 on 27 July 2021. It has surged 226.98% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,138.50 hit on 3 November 2020.
In the past one month, the stock has declined 9.02% as against 6.11% rise in the Sensex. It has soared 191.59% in the past one year compared with 54.36% surge in the Sensex.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 18.83. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 4042.96 and 200-day SMA at 4119.81.
Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 48.81% to Rs 78.54 crore on 59.82% rise in net sales to Rs 391.81 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals is in the business of manufacturing and marketing various aliphatic amines, amine derivatives and other speciality chemicals. The company supplies amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical and water treatment industries, among others.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU