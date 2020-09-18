All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Eases To 6.32% In August From 6.58% In July

All-India Consumer Price Index (CPI) Numbers for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and Rural Labourers (RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of August, 2020 increased by 5 points each to stand at 1026 (One thousand and twenty six) and 1033 (One thousand and thirty three) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food, with (+) 5.05 points and (+) 4.51 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of arhar dal, masur dal, ground nut oil, mustard oil, vegetables and fruits etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 6.32% and 6.28% in August, 2020 from 6.58% and 6.53% respectively in July, 2020. Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at (+) 7.76% & (+) 7.83% respectively in August, 2020, noted the Ministry of Labour & Employment

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)