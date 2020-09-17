Oilmeals Export Slips 25% On Year In August 2020

Solvent Extractors' Association of India said that export of oilmeals for the month of August 2020 is provisionally reported at 171,515 tons compared to 228,484 tons in August, 2019 i.e. down by 25%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to August 2020 is provisionally reported at 1,013,177 tons compared to 1,146,295 tons during the same period of previous year i.e. down by 12%.



In-spite of tough competition in world market, export of rapeseed meal performed well, during the last five months of financial year 2020-21 and reported at 487,060 tons against last year during the same period at 460,212 tons i.e. up by 6%, thanks to higher processing of Rapeseed Cake and better availability of Rapeseed Meal. Once again, Ricebran Extraction is performing better while Soybean meal and Castorseed Meal suffering, which can be seen from the table.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)