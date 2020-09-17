Currency In Circulation Rises 0.30% On Week

JUST IN
The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported yesterday that currency in circulation rose 0.30% on the week to stand at Rs 26.96 lakh crore as on September 11th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.3% on the week to Rs 32.06 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 22.40% on a year ago basis compared to 13% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 10.20% so far while the reserve money has increased by 5.80%.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 11:49 IST

