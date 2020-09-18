RBI Announces Open Market Operations Purchase Of Government Of India Securities For Rs 10000 Crores

On a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crores on September 24, 2020. Accordingly, RBI will purchase Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

These include 6.97% GS 2026, 6.45% GS 2029 and 6.68% GS 2031 for Rs 10000 crores. The Reserve Bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)