Allcargo Logistics gains after board approves dividend

Allcargo Logistics rose 2.50% to Rs 319.95 after the company's board on Wednesday (16 March) declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid to all shareholders of the company on or after 26 March 2022, whose names are registered as shareholders of the company as on the record date i.e. Friday, 25 March 2022.

Allcargo Logistics is India's largest integrated logistics solutions provider. On a consolidated basis, it reported net profit of Rs 354.86 crore in Q3 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales surged 114.61% to Rs 5869.05 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 2734.68 crore in Q3 FY21.

