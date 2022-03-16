RVNL board OKs interim dividend for FY22

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.58 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

The company has fixed 25 March 2022 as the record date for the same. The interim dividend payment will be completed on or before 14 April 2022.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is an organization associated with Indian Railways involved in building rail infrastructure required by the railways. As of 31 December 2021, the Government held 78.2% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.3% to Rs 293.01 crore on a 35.3% jump in net sales to Rs 5,049.24 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip gained 0.76% to currently trade Rs 33.05 on the BSE.

