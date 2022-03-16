Saregama India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Mphasis Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2022.

Saregama India Ltd crashed 4.45% to Rs 4409.85 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3821 shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd lost 3.95% to Rs 257.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24105 shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd tumbled 3.82% to Rs 1757. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1648 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd slipped 3.47% to Rs 3069.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13157 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd pared 3.33% to Rs 182.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24074 shares in the past one month.

