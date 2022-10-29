Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 94.20 croreNet profit of Allsec Technologies rose 22.55% to Rs 15.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 94.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales94.2077.12 22 OPM %22.9624.43 -PBDT25.0621.69 16 PBT18.5315.96 16 NP15.8712.95 23
