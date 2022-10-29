Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 94.20 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies rose 22.55% to Rs 15.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 94.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.94.2077.1222.9624.4325.0621.6918.5315.9615.8712.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)