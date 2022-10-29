Allsec Technologies standalone net profit rises 17.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 66.99 croreNet profit of Allsec Technologies rose 17.70% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 66.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales66.9953.97 24 OPM %17.2616.32 -PBDT12.1010.90 11 PBT6.906.47 7 NP5.124.35 18
