Allsec Technologies standalone net profit rises 17.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 66.99 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies rose 17.70% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 66.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.66.9953.9717.2616.3212.1010.906.906.475.124.35

