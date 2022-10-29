Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 3.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 1325.28 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express rose 3.41% to Rs 93.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 1325.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1123.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1325.281123.61 18 OPM %18.3324.50 -PBDT232.26258.73 -10 PBT131.13157.99 -17 NP93.6490.55 3
