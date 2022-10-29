Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 3.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 1325.28 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express rose 3.41% to Rs 93.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 1325.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1123.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1325.281123.6118.3324.50232.26258.73131.13157.9993.6490.55

