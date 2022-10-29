JUST IN
Board of Vedanta approves Rs 8,689 cr expansion project for Balco
Business Standard

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 292.80 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods declined 38.31% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 292.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales292.80263.58 11 OPM %4.1411.64 -PBDT23.6234.35 -31 PBT18.3929.68 -38 NP13.5922.03 -38

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 08:04 IST

