Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 12.66% in the March 2022 quarter
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Slides 5.14%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Shed 1.3%
FMCG shares gain
FMCG shares edge higher
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 292.80 croreNet profit of Apex Frozen Foods declined 38.31% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 292.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales292.80263.58 11 OPM %4.1411.64 -PBDT23.6234.35 -31 PBT18.3929.68 -38 NP13.5922.03 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU