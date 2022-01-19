Alok Industries registers Q3 net loss of Rs 10 lakh

-
Alok Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared with a net loss of Rs 35.12 crore in Q3 FY21.
Consolidated revenue from operations surged 77.20% to Rs 2,129.60 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Rs 1,201.80 crore in Q3 December 2021.
On a standalone basis, Alok Industries reported net profit of Rs 12.06 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared with net loss of Rs 28.75 crore in Q3 FY21. Revenue from operations soared 79.44% to Rs 2,089.01 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Rs 1,164.18 crore in Q3 December 2020.
Alok Industries is a textile company with a presence in the cotton and polyester segments. The company is engaged in manufacturing of textile, including mending and packing activities; leather and other apparel products.
Shares of Alok Industries spurted 6.24% to Rs 34.05 on BSE.
