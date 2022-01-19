Volumes jump at Vedanta Ltd counter

Vedanta Ltd saw volume of 468.71 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 117.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Biocon Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 January 2022.

Vedanta Ltd saw volume of 468.71 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 117.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.82% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd notched up volume of 54071 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7404 shares. The stock rose 8.30% to Rs.1,097.15. Volumes stood at 8290 shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd notched up volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75768 shares. The stock rose 5.26% to Rs.367.30. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 36089 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9984 shares. The stock dropped 6.53% to Rs.5,067.25. Volumes stood at 5372 shares in the last session.

GAIL (India) Ltd notched up volume of 15.33 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.73% to Rs.146.75. Volumes stood at 6.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)