Alora Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alora Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Malabar Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vinaditya Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Malabar Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Alora Trading Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales017.22 -100 OPM %00.23 -PBDT-0.030.04 PL PBT-0.030.04 PL NP-0.030.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU