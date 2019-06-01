Alpa Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 19.09 crore

Net Loss of Laboratories reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.53% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 77.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

19.0917.9177.9962.27-15.98-5.641.286.36-0.74-0.685.507.67-0.98-1.004.406.54-2.63-2.792.734.75

