Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 32.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.58% to Rs 16.32 crore

Net profit of declined 32.26% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.58% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.86% to Rs 8.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.89% to Rs 65.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

