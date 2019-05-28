Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 32.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.58% to Rs 16.32 croreNet profit of Alufluoride declined 32.26% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.58% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.86% to Rs 8.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.89% to Rs 65.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.3212.31 33 65.5149.67 32 OPM %11.4627.21 -14.8818.16 - PBDT2.223.46 -36 11.739.79 20 PBT1.993.19 -38 10.919.07 20 NP1.472.17 -32 8.266.46 28
