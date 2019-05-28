Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 0.25 croreNet Loss of Adinath Textiles reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.84% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.250.19 32 0.741.21 -39 OPM %-200.00-184.21 --205.41-102.48 - PBDT-0.17-0.11 -55 -0.41-0.10 -310 PBT-0.22-0.16 -38 -0.62-0.29 -114 NP-0.11-0.12 8 -0.46-0.22 -109
