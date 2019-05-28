Pennar Industries standalone net profit declines 57.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 590.60 crore

Net profit of declined 57.81% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 590.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 502.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.18% to Rs 64.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 2116.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1749.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

