Cybermate Infotek consolidated net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 115.68% to Rs 23.25 croreNet profit of Cybermate Infotek rose 111.11% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 115.68% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.99% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.26% to Rs 60.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.2510.78 116 60.44104.67 -42 OPM %7.446.68 -8.473.70 - PBDT2.870.73 293 7.553.88 95 PBT2.820.53 432 7.403.11 138 NP1.710.81 111 6.213.81 63
