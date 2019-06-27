Amara Raja Batteries Ltd up for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 626, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.02% in last one year as compared to a 12.42% jump in and a 24.58% jump in the Auto index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 626, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11904.1. The Sensex is at 39793.74, up 0.51%. has slipped around 1.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7883.55, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 622.55, up 0.47% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is down 14.02% in last one year as compared to a 12.42% jump in NIFTY and a 24.58% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 21.84 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)