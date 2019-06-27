Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Arrow Greentech Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd and Morepen Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2019.
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 25.8 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2095 shares in the past one month.
Arrow Greentech Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 61. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1827 shares in the past one month.
Signet Industries Ltd soared 18.26% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5499 shares in the past one month.
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd rose 14.79% to Rs 165.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5104 shares in the past one month.
Morepen Laboratories Ltd gained 13.99% to Rs 19.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62836 shares in the past one month.
