Shriram City Union Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Buildcon Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Ltd and Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2019.

Buildcon Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Ltd and Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2019.

surged 10.26% to Rs 1485 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 216 shares in the past one month.

Buildcon Ltd soared 7.73% to Rs 473.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44631 shares in the past one month.

spiked 6.48% to Rs 105.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd gained 6.04% to Rs 318.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4857 shares in the past one month.

Ltd added 5.73% to Rs 1538.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41795 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)