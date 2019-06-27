Eicher Motors Ltd soars 2.57%, rises for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 19645, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.89% in last one year as compared to a 12.42% gain in and a 24.58% gain in the Auto index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19645, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11904.1. The Sensex is at 39793.74, up 0.51%. has dropped around 5.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7883.55, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57326 shares today, compared to the daily average of 84616 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19651.45, up 2.33% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is down 30.89% in last one year as compared to a 12.42% gain in NIFTY and a 24.58% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 25.29 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)